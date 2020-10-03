The ribbon is now cut on a new furniture store in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new furniture store just opened in Brazil.

A and B Farmhouse celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Saturday.

The shop offers furniture and home décor.

The mayor of Brazil also was there bringing in the grand opening.

The general manager says he will never forget this first day open!

"First day has been fantastic. We're real excited to get started in the neighborhood in the community, excitement has been building and we're just happy to be open," said Andy Stone the general manager.

If you want to visit the store now through October 9th, you have to sign up for a time on the company's Facebook page.

After that, it will offer regular business hours.