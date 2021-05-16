The recent cold weather is having an impact on crops

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Low temperatures this past week reached down into the lower 30s. And many areas experienced frost.

The Storm Team reached out to local farmers to see how this cooler weather has impacted them. Most farmers have already planted their crops. But seed growth has really slowed down since we have had cooler than average temperatures.

Dwight Ludwig is a Farmer near Cory, Indiana. And he says that he’s not too worried about the crops right now especially since warmer conditions are coming.

“Once the plants germinate it's taken two to three weeks for them just to get above ground and get going. And then once they do get above ground their met with pretty cold temperatures and rain again and it’s just been a really slow spring.”

Ludwig mentions that many of his crops will begin to really sprout within the next couple of weeks.