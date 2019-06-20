The rainy weather could cost consumers later on

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've seen more than our fair share of rain so far this year, and farmers are riding the roller coaster.
We've told you that Hoosier farmers have only planted 84 percent of their corn crops.
This time last year...that number was 100 percent.
Those numbers are down in soybean crops as well.
Experts at Purdue Extension say farmers in Vigo County are also behind schedule.
They are having to cope with all of the rain we've gotten.
At a certain point, their delay in production could impact your wallet.
"Consumers might see...is a change in ethanol prices, or just like filed corn, maybe it could go as far as to impact livestock," Dana Gadekan, from Purdue Extension said.
Experts say the United States is a very large producer of corn and beans.
As a result, the delay in planting could impact national exports as well.
