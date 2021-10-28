The push to get residents vaccinated continues across the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department continues its "Vaccinate the Valley" push.

On Thursday, the health department was in West Terre Haute at the IGA.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were all offered at the site.

West Terre Haute is just one of the places you can go to get your shot.

A clinic is taking place at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds until October 30th.

The clinic is open from noon until 8 P.M. daily.

The clinic offers COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and booster shots for those who are eligible.