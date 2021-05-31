The push for higher minimum wage in Indiana

INDIANA, (WTHI) - Some Hoosier Democrats are pushing for a higher minimum wage.

They want a rate of 15-dollars an hour.

The Indiana senate democrats renewed their calls for a higher minimum wage this week.

It would gradually increase from the current rate of 7.25 to 15 dollars.

The minimum wage in Indiana hasn't changed in the past 12 years.

State senator Eddie Melton representing the Gary area says this change needs to happen sooner than later.

"Raising the minimum wage would improve our economy create a better life outcome for the working class Hoosiers across this entire state. Everyday people recognizing low wages are a problem, that's why the majority of Americans support raising the minimum wage to a livable wage."

Americans like James Bigsby, he reflected back on his days in college when he made a low wage.

"It was just not enough especially when you're trying to pay for books and do all those things. it was just tough ya know."

Even with the cost of living going up...

ISU economics professor Robert Guell says the Indiana senate democrats will have a tough time trying to pass the increase.

"Indiana republicans could propose a number a minimum wage increase to a number that was in the 10 or 11 range and that could pass."

Indiana resident Erik P. Davenport SR. says if businesses can't pay above minimum wage they shouldn't have a lot of employees.

"If you can't afford to pay better wages then only you and your family should work there and stay a mom and pop."

Senator Melton's house bill 334 would've brought the legislation closer to a reality, but it didn't even receive a hearing.

"To myself and our caucus this solution is a win-win opportunity for Hoosiers across the state in Indiana but the general assembly has failed to act on that," says Senator Melton.

If re-introduced in the next session, the proposal would still have to go past both chambers before going to the governor.