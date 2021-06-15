The process to fill a vacant County Council seat is underway

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The process to fill a vacant county council seat is officially underway, and a few community members have already announced their candidacy for the seat.

That upcoming caucus is to fill the empty seat held by councilman Don Morris. It will be held Thursday, June 24. As of Tuesday, three people have announced their candidacy for the vacant Vigo County Council at-large position. They include Jennifer Todd, Jim Mann II, and Todd Thacker.

Vigo County Council president, Aaron Loudermilk, says the process of filling a seat is much different in a caucus situation.

"It's quite a bit different from your traditional election," he said.

When Morris was elected, he was voted on by members of the community in a general election. Instead of registered voters being able to choose the new member, a democratic caucus will vote. That caucus consists of a precinct committee that will determine the vacant seat. Loudermilk says the new member will have to get prepared for a busy season this fall.

"It depends on who the individual is that is caucused in," he said. "It could be someone with previous council experience or no council experience. In that situation, they would have to learn a lot about the position in a short period of time. Right around the corner, we have budget meetings beginning. August and September can be active months. It can be a very active time for a new member right away."

The new member will join the full council at their next meeting on Tuesday, August 3. Those wanting to take part in the upcoming caucus have until Monday, June 21, to file.