The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

According to a recent study, nearly half of all Americans feel pressure during the holidays to spend more than what their wallets can afford.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to a recent study, nearly half of all Americans feel pressure during the holidays to spend more than what their wallets can afford. Americans are predicted to spend around $720 billion this holiday season. That's towards presents and charity. 

In 2017, Americans gave more than $400 billion to charities. Experts say charities bring in more than one-third of their donations in the last three months of the year. That's when people feel the desire to give. 

"I would give the world away, if i could," Connie Huff, a Terre Haute resident said. "I just love to give. I just do. I am the giver of givers."

Last month, more than $300 million were collected solely online for Giving Tuesday. That's in addition to money donated towards natural disasters and the mass shootings this year. People here agree with the experts. Try not to let the act of giving stress you out. 

"Give from the heart and just give the kind spirit to everyone," Huff said. 

To ease the stress this holiday season, experts say to try giving something more valuable than money. They suggest giving your time instead. 

