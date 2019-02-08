The potholes are back...here's how you can report them

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are seeing some drastic weather changes.

That means more potholes are forming with the freezing and thawing.

Road crews will be busy again fixing them.

Remember to slow down if you seem them out working.

You can help report problems areas so crews know where to go.

In Terre Haute, you can call 3-1-1 for city streets.

There's also a 3-1-1 website.

For state and national highways, you can use INDOT's Report a Pothole Feature at this link.