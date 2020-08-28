The positive side of kids returning to school, and what Vigo County is doing to help your child's mental health

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It’s important for kids to be back in school. Not just for educational purposes but for their mental health as well. We spoke with Dr. Megan Kirk today on why it’s so important for kids to go to school at this time.

Kirk said an important aspect of going back to school is getting into a routine. When students were away from school for five months, they may have lost the familiar factor of being in a routine.

She also states that being in school is a great time to have that social aspect they couldn’t receive before.

Kirk said kids are now laughing with their friends and having the social interaction they have missed. She said as human beings we need to connect with people. Being back at school is giving students the connection they may need.

One way the Vigo County School Corporation is looking out for the mental health of your children is by having students fill out a survey about their back to school experience.

This helps with finding out what kids need and how they are feeling about being back at school. So far kids have been excited about the return of school.

For those who are scared the survey is helping the Vigo County schools put a new plan into place.

This plan will help make sure your children's mental needs outside of the classroom are being taken care of.

Kirk said, ”It’s important that we are taking care of that social/emotion piece just as much as our academic piece. So we have a strong focus on both of those parts as we come back to school.”

She said they are working with counselors in order to set up services for students. This includes counseling as well as staying in smaller settings in school.

The smaller groups will give students the opportunity to have their voices be heard.