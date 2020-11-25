Court docs: Coleman agrees she was ineligible to run, forfeiting election win

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We just learned who will assume the seat in a contested Vigo County race.

We've previously told you about a conflict in the race for Vigo County Auditor.

Republican Rebecca Coleman won the most votes, however, Democratic incumbent Jim Bramble complained Colman was a convicted felon. Therefore she was unable to run.

Coleman has two felony convictions on her record. The convections were under her former name, Rebecca Reedy. Indiana law prohibits convicted felons from holding public office.

News 10 just obtained court documents. They say Coleman agrees she was, in fact, an ineligible candidate.

Therefore she forfeits her rights to assume office. It also stipulates that Bramble will presume the office of Vigo County Auditor.

We've reached out to both the Democratic and Republican chairs in Vigo County. We have not received a response.