'...The people with whom we disagree are not our enemies." As we await election results, ISU's president shares a message of unity

Full transcript

Good morning, Sycamores,

It is a beautiful day today at Indiana State University, and

it is the day following Election Day. We are so fortunate to

live in a country where each voting-age citizen has a say

in determining our country’s leadership.

Our campus community, and the country, will watch

closely as the election outcome becomes clearer.

As we proceed through these uneasy times, let’s

remember and celebrate the resilience of our great

American democracy.

During the history of the American republic, the country

experienced many difficult situations:

• There was the Alien and Sedition Acts that made

public opposition to the U.S. government a crime.

• As well, there was a great and terrible Civil War in

which more than 600,000 people were killed.

• Another point in time was the Great Depression, when

debates about the use of executive power were

widespread as some even evoked fears of

presidential autocracy.

• In the 1960’s and 70’s, there was widespread

skepticism of government during the Vietnam War

and Watergate.

Throughout all of this, our American democracy survived

these challenges because our institutions are strong and

because Americans affirmed the tenets of their

constitution.

The challenges facing our country today are just as

difficult. But, we are strong because of our unity.

It is true that some people and organizations work to

undermine our trust in each other and in our democratic

institutions. Yet, each one of us has the power to turn

away from divisive messaging.

Please remember that, despite occasional disagreements,

we are one Sycamore family. The people with whom we

disagree are not our enemies. They are part of our ISU

community, which values civil discourse and debate.

We’re so fortunate to be a part of a university that’s full of

smart, engaged citizens who are passionate about their

points of view. And, we are so fortunate to live in America

and in Indiana.

Let’s remain mindful of who we are as Sycamores. We

can (and we will) be here for each other.

Thank you and enjoy this beautiful weather.