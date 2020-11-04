Clear

'...The people with whom we disagree are not our enemies." As we await election results, ISU's president shares a message of unity

On Wednesday, Indiana State University's President released a post-election message.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Indiana State University's President released a post-election message.

Deborah Curtis points out many people are closely watching as the results are finalized. She says the country has faced many challenges in our time but feels we are strong because of our unity.

Full transcript

Good morning, Sycamores,
It is a beautiful day today at Indiana State University, and
it is the day following Election Day. We are so fortunate to
live in a country where each voting-age citizen has a say
in determining our country’s leadership.

Our campus community, and the country, will watch
closely as the election outcome becomes clearer.
As we proceed through these uneasy times, let’s
remember and celebrate the resilience of our great
American democracy.
During the history of the American republic, the country
experienced many difficult situations:
• There was the Alien and Sedition Acts that made
public opposition to the U.S. government a crime.
• As well, there was a great and terrible Civil War in
which more than 600,000 people were killed.
• Another point in time was the Great Depression, when
debates about the use of executive power were
widespread as some even evoked fears of
presidential autocracy.
• In the 1960’s and 70’s, there was widespread
skepticism of government during the Vietnam War
and Watergate.
Throughout all of this, our American democracy survived
these challenges because our institutions are strong and
because Americans affirmed the tenets of their
constitution.
The challenges facing our country today are just as
difficult. But, we are strong because of our unity.
It is true that some people and organizations work to
undermine our trust in each other and in our democratic
institutions. Yet, each one of us has the power to turn
away from divisive messaging.
Please remember that, despite occasional disagreements,
we are one Sycamore family. The people with whom we
disagree are not our enemies. They are part of our ISU
community, which values civil discourse and debate.
We’re so fortunate to be a part of a university that’s full of
smart, engaged citizens who are passionate about their
points of view. And, we are so fortunate to live in America
and in Indiana.
Let’s remain mindful of who we are as Sycamores. We
can (and we will) be here for each other.
Thank you and enjoy this beautiful weather.

"Each one of us has the power to turn away from divisive messaging. Please remember that, despite occasional disagreements, we are one Sycamore family. The people with whom we disagree are not our enemies," Curtis said in a recorded message.

See the recorded message below. 

You can see the latest results right here.

