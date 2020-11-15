Increased demand for therapy dogs during pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Covid-19 has put mental health at the forefront. Many businesses are getting therapy dogs, and there’s been an increase in people wanting service dogs as well. But, like most businesses during this time, a Wabash Valley training facility had to adapt to offer services under COVID-19 restrictions.



Mariah Peroni who is the founder of Unlimited Pawsibilities said, “During the time we were closed down we tried to make the best out of a very hard situation, and we actually created virtual dog training classes.

Peroni says the virtual classes still certify the animals, and in turn, help Unlimited Pawsabilities deal with the increase in people who are looking for a service or therapy dog.

She said that going virtual also helps the business grow. “And during that time we were actually able to reach people outside of the local area. We’ve had several students from Ohio, and Tennessee, and Washington state that we're able to participate virtually with us.”

Now she tells us that there is a difference between service dogs and therapy dogs.

The major difference is service dogs are granted full public access rights and help one individual. While therapy dogs are trained to provide comfort, love, and support to people in facilities.

But Peroni said you don’t have to have a physical disability in order to train your dog to be a service dog.

She said, “Anxiety is a big one with people, and we have a dog right now that’s going through training to become an allergen detection dog so that’s pretty awesome that they can help with that.”

Both service and therapy dogs require lots of training.

If you’d like to train your pet to be a service or therapy dog, or if you’d like to learn how to get a therapy dog for your facility you can go to the Unlimited Pawsibilities website.

