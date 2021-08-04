The pandemic has hurt this Terre Haute organization financially; now they need your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support the Wabash Activity Center this Friday.

The center will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

The organization offers both physical and social activities for older adults. Organizers told us the center has struggled amid the pandemic.

The reopening process has remained slow, and now the center needs money to continue operations.

"We weren't bringing in the money. I kind of kept pulling from savings...pulling from savings, and now that savings is gone, we're really trying to catch up," Michelle Inman, from the Wabash Activity Center, said.

The spaghetti dinner is on Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm. You can dine-in or take your pasta to go. You'll find the Wabash Activity Center at 300 South 5th Street in Terre Haute.

It will cost you $6 per plate, with family deals also available.

If you plan on stopping in, the center asks that you call ahead. Their phone number is 812-232-3245. Learn more about the event here.