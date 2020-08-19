The pandemic could transform higher education, experts weigh-in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Amid Coronavirus concerns, college students are making their way back to campus.

Experts argue the pandemic could change higher education in more ways than one.

For starters, most students will be going completely virtual this year.

However, the questions remains.. can going virtual completely change your college experience?

News 10 spoke with Danny Ruderman, an independent college counselor who argues both yes and no.

He says students get out of it… what they put into it.

“I think they can make the most of online by going and doing those office hours, doing the work, engaging in the process on zoom. so in that sense yes, I think you can assimilate the education you would be receiving," said Ruderman.

According to Ruderman, the trick is what students do outside of the classroom, that means abiding by safety protocols..

“If they follow the protocols, it will work really well. I think there are opportunities, it’s definitely going to be different, it’s definitely going to be restricted but also I’m telling students you need to hang in there because this isn’t going to last forever, so this isn’t four years of your experience it’s just the beginning.”