The pandemic changed the way we celebrate holidays

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thanksgiving is only two days away. Many people are preparing food in order to celebrate, and that includes local businesses. We spoke with different businesses today and they both said they are seeing an increase in food orders this year.

Grand traverse pie company has been working non-stop over the last several days. They're making sure everyone has an opportunity to get the pies they want this holiday season.

General manager Steve Huddleston said, "You know, this year's been phenomenal so far for thanksgiving. Its just got to be better, you know I don't have the final numbers yet, but just from what I've seen, and what we're producing, it's better than it's been for the last couple of years."

He said the reason this year has been so busy is due to the pandemic. He said they've had to stop taking specialty pie orders because of the number of orders they've received.

He said, "You know, I've talked to a lot of people out, plus the customers that are in here, they're going to do small groups. Or, they're not going to do anything at all with anybody but themselves."

We also spoke with Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery in West Terre Haute. They're also no longer able to take orders for thanksgiving.

This is because of the number of orders they have already received.

In fact, the owners told us they stopped thanksgiving orders the first week of November.

They also said they hate turning people away, but they just don't have the space to fulfill every order.

They said since the pandemic started they've been really busy, but they're grateful for the continued support of their customers.

Co-owner Chastity Bedwell said, "We are very, very lucky. Our customers have been so faithful to us, and so loyal to us. From the moment we came back from the pandemic they have supported us in every way."

While you can't order anything from them for Thanksgiving, you can still place an order right now for Christmas!

To place a Christmas order at Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery you can call grandma vera's cafe and bakery direct at 812-533-1033.