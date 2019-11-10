The only two Miss Indiana's meet at celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The only two Miss Indiana's met for the first time Sunday.

There was a send off reception held at Indiana State University Sunday afternoon for 2019 Miss Indiana Tiarra Taylor.

Taylor also got the chance to meet Kathleen Burke.

Burke was crowned Miss Indiana in 1961.

News 10 caught up with Taylor as she prepared to head to the Miss America Pageant.

She explained what the community support means to her.

"I feel so excited. I'm so grateful to see the amount of people that came out to support me as I go off to Miss America to compete, so I'm feeling all the good vibes," said Taylor.

The final day of the Miss America Pageant will air on December 19th.

Good luck Tiarra!