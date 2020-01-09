Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

“The only thing they haven’t helped me with is sorting socks.” The Will Center donates a Talking Thermostat to a woman in need

The Will Center in Terre Haute is a place that empowers people with disabilities. The goal is to provide them with resources and knowledge to live an independent lifestyle. News 10 spoke with one woman who saw that first hand.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Will Center in Terre Haute is a place that empowers people with disabilities. The goal is to provide them with resources and knowledge to live an independent lifestyle. News 10 spoke with one woman who saw that first hand.

Jo Phillips is from Terre Haute. She’s legally blind due to two strokes in one of her eyes. It made something as simple as using the thermostat next to impossible.

Her ophthalmologist recommended that she contact the Will Center for help. Phillips did, and she’s glad. “It’s been amazing. They have provided so much information, help, and direction,” she said, “The only thing they haven’t helped me with is sorting socks.”

The Will Center’s low vision program paid for a brand new VIP 3,000 talking thermostat in Phillips’ home. The thermostat talks to her. Phillips says controlling the thermostat used to be a pain. Now, it’s a simple task.

Dee Dodd, the low vision program’s coordinator says this is what it’s all about. “Down the road, you never know what’s going to happen in your life. You could lose your vision, live alone, and not have someone to help you,” she said, “So to be able to give them the ability to do something independently is amazing and for me, it feels amazing.”

With her fascinating new technology and mind put at ease, Phillips can only say one thing to those who made this possible. “Thank you to the donors who provided the funds for supporting this project,” she exclaimed, “It’s amazing and I appreciate the fact that I was chosen to be one of the recipients.”

In addition to low vision programs, the Will Center also builds wheelchair ramps and provides youth programs. You can support the group by donating here: https://thewillcenter.org/donate/

“We did this through donation money that we had received from people that just wanted to give back to our organization,” Dodd said, “It feels really good to help people out with it.”

“That kind of thing makes someone’s life—mine—much easier and more comfortable,” Phillips concluded.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Wind, Rain, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Above average temps roll-on

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

The gift of independence

Image

Proposed bill would save taxpayer money on Dreiser Hall project

Image

Four Wabash Valley towns receive much-needed community grants

Image

Checking back in with the Ruth House in Sullivan County

Image

Terre Haute's airport creates five-year wish list with its capital improvement program

Image

River bridge clean-up

Image

FBI and election security

Image

Lion King Auditions Terre Haute Children's Theater

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans