“The only thing they haven’t helped me with is sorting socks.” The Will Center donates a Talking Thermostat to a woman in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Will Center in Terre Haute is a place that empowers people with disabilities. The goal is to provide them with resources and knowledge to live an independent lifestyle. News 10 spoke with one woman who saw that first hand.

Jo Phillips is from Terre Haute. She’s legally blind due to two strokes in one of her eyes. It made something as simple as using the thermostat next to impossible.

Her ophthalmologist recommended that she contact the Will Center for help. Phillips did, and she’s glad. “It’s been amazing. They have provided so much information, help, and direction,” she said, “The only thing they haven’t helped me with is sorting socks.”

The Will Center’s low vision program paid for a brand new VIP 3,000 talking thermostat in Phillips’ home. The thermostat talks to her. Phillips says controlling the thermostat used to be a pain. Now, it’s a simple task.

Dee Dodd, the low vision program’s coordinator says this is what it’s all about. “Down the road, you never know what’s going to happen in your life. You could lose your vision, live alone, and not have someone to help you,” she said, “So to be able to give them the ability to do something independently is amazing and for me, it feels amazing.”

With her fascinating new technology and mind put at ease, Phillips can only say one thing to those who made this possible. “Thank you to the donors who provided the funds for supporting this project,” she exclaimed, “It’s amazing and I appreciate the fact that I was chosen to be one of the recipients.”

In addition to low vision programs, the Will Center also builds wheelchair ramps and provides youth programs. You can support the group by donating here: https://thewillcenter.org/donate/

“We did this through donation money that we had received from people that just wanted to give back to our organization,” Dodd said, “It feels really good to help people out with it.”

“That kind of thing makes someone’s life—mine—much easier and more comfortable,” Phillips concluded.