MONTICELLO, Ind. (WTHI) - After it was supposed to close for good last year, an Indiana theme park is officially welcoming guests again. This is after a new owner took over.

Indiana Beach, near Monticello, is now open.

The park will offer some new rides this year, including Sea Warrior. The highly-anticipated triple loop roller coaster hasn't arrived yet. Officials say it should be ready for guests soon.

Adult tickets will cost you around $40, and kids are around $30.