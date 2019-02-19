The next step in Terre Haute's casino hopes happens on Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The bill that could bring a casino to Terre Haute will be back before another Senate Committee on Thursday.
The Senate Appropriations Committee will hear Senate Bil 552 at 8:30 that morning.
This bill would move one casino license, currently in Gary, to Terre Haute.
It would also legalize sports gaming in the state.
The public policy committee passed it unanimously two weeks ago.
Senator Jon Ford is an author for the bill.
He also sits on the appropriations committee.
If passed, Senate Bill 552 would move to the full Senate.
