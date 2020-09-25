The next stage of the Indiana COVID-19 study starts next week, and for the first time, children will be involved

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The next stage of the Indiana COVID-19 study starts on Tuesday. You may be randomly selected to take part.

The study will help health officials understand the prevalence of the virus in the state.

The testing will look for active infection, along with antibodies, showing previous infection. This is the first time the study will include children.

If selected, those 12 and over will be asked to provide both a nasal swab and a blood sample.

Invited participants are receiving a text, phone call, and a postcard notifying them.