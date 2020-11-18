The newest COVID-19 numbers show a big case spike in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about the COVID-19 situation in Vigo County.

This past week, the county had its largest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic, at nearly 1,200.

Local health officials say these are not the numbers they want to see going into the holiday season.

As a result, they are discouraging any group gatherings. Health officials say you're probably tired of hearing it, but wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you're sick, stay home.

There are several testing sites in the area.

