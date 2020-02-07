TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sign is going up at a downtown Terre Haute bar and restaurant.
In February of last year, The Copper Bar on Wabash Avenue closed for renovations. We first reported crews were doing work to update the heating and cooling systems and add a new roof.
LINK | COPPER BAR SET TO CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS AS PLANS MOVE FORWARD FOR NEW CONVENTION CENTER
On Friday, News 10 shot video of crews putting the new sign in place.
We reached out to The Copper Bar. A person there told us they aren't open yet, but they are working to get things ready.
He told us they don't have a firm opening date yet.
Related Content
- The new sign goes up on a downtown Terre Haute bar and restaurant
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- New restaurant open for business in downtown Terre Haute
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
- Signs start going up on new Terre Haute restaurant
- Refugee family opens restaurant in Terre Haute
- 'Lunch Mob' invades Terre Haute restaurant
- Terre Haute restaurant hosts Master Sommelier
- Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant hiring
- Does downtown Terre Haute need parking meters?
Scroll for more content...