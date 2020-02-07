Clear
The new sign goes up on a downtown Terre Haute bar and restaurant

In February of last year, The Copper Bar on Wabash Avenue closed for renovations.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 2:14 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sign is going up at a downtown Terre Haute bar and restaurant.

We first reported crews were doing work to update the heating and cooling systems and add a new roof.

LINK | COPPER BAR SET TO CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS AS PLANS MOVE FORWARD FOR NEW CONVENTION CENTER

On Friday, News 10 shot video of crews putting the new sign in place.

We reached out to The Copper Bar. A person there told us they aren't open yet, but they are working to get things ready.

He told us they don't have a firm opening date yet.

