New Indiana redistricting maps - What you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Republicans have released the Statehouse and Congressional Redistricting Maps.

It happens after the government releases the census.

The redistricting reflects changes in population.

The Indiana Constitution requires lawmakers to redraw these state legislative and congressional boundary lines every 10 years.

Their decisions largely influence the power each political party holds.

That's why some of the changes aren't sitting well with many Hoosiers.

With the proposed changes -- Vigo County remains a part of the 8th Congressional District.

One of the key changes to note is that of District 5 in Central Indiana -- that appears to be the most signficantly redrawn.

Who draws these lines?

That job comes down to a team of elected legislators.

In Indiana -- that team has a Republican majority.

For the last 10 years, Indiana's congressional map included seven Republican districts, and two Democratic ones.

The newest map proposal shows things are likely to stay the same.

State Representative Alan Morrison told News 10 the new maps have changed slightly.

For example, District 8, in the Wabash Valley.

Looking at the new maps you'll see half of Fountain County, all of Orange County, and all of Crawford County are now included in District 8.

"And we try to do the best we can to keep communities of interest together, political subdivisions, townships, and so changes that you see in the lines that go north south east or west...they're following population changes," Morrison said.

News 10 reached out to Democratic State Representative Tonya Pfaff, but she was unavailible for comment Wednesday.

We plan to talk with her Thursday.

Voters can express their comments or concerns at committee hearings, and can always reach out to their elected representatives.

Click here to find your state lawmakers.