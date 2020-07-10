The new Hoosier Hospitality Promise works to keep people safe from COVID-19, plus it could score you some discounts

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana tourism groups are a new public health initiative.

It's called the 'Hoosier Hospitality Promise.'

The goal is to empower communities to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Members of the travel, leisure, and business industries can take "the promise."

It basically says they will follow federal, state, and local guidelines for a proper reopening.

Consumers can also take the promise, signifying they will do their part.

Doing so could earn you discounts at participating businesses.

Learn how you can get involved right here.