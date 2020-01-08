Clear

'The need never ends. It grows throughout the year,' local soup kitchens share importance of giving back well beyond the holiday season

The giving season is over, but local non-profits still need your help. Volunteers at the St. Benedict Soup Kitchen and St. Patrick Soup Kitchen explain why they need your help 365 days a year.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The giving season is over, but local non-profits still need your help.

Non-profits help those in need 365 days a year.

Unfortunately, some of these organizations struggle throughout the winter months after holiday giving slows down.

Linnea Friesen is the director at the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen.

She hopes people consider giving back all year long.

"We also have a lot of needs throughout the whole year that are actually of that same caliber, and so, we really appreciate people who can space things out and steadily give to us and commit to either volunteering, or helping with the ministry financially, or otherwise throughout the rest of the year," said Friesen.

It's your time and donations that can impact the lives of your neighbors.

That's why volunteers at St. Benedict Soup Kitchen said any help is appreciated.

"The need never ends. It grows throughout the year, and if you have the ability to step up and help then your help is needed anytime," said Bret Ridgway.

St. Benedict Soup Kitchen serves roughly 3,000 people per month, and at St. Patrick Soup Kitchen they served 55 people in one day during their hour lunch.

You may be wondering, how do these groups make it through the slow giving months?

Sometimes it's all with a little teamwork.

"With the overflow that we get during the holidays, that usually helps us out through those first few months when we see a lot of need coming in. We have several volunteers who double up on their shifts and help us out so that we can make it through the winter months," said Friesen.

Other than the winter months, volunteers said summer months when the kids are out of school also seem to be one of the hardest times for donations.

