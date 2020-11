TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The need for plasma is growing, and there's an urgent call out for donors.

That's where you at home come in to play.

Versiti Blood Center collects plasma donations for the entire state. They are asking for you to come in and donate.

They say the need is greater right now than it was just a few weeks ago.

If you can donate plasma, the center is open seven days a week.