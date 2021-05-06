The need for foster parents is huge - here's how you can help local kids

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) -- Officials tell us there are more kids in foster care systems than they have homes for.

This means the need for foster parents is on the rise.

May is Foster Care Month.

To become a parent, you have to go through 20 hours of training. The training you have to go through can be completed online.

The Villages told News 10 that fostering isn't completely different from raising your own child.

"We do really try to limit the amount of trauma and change that we put these kids through. It gives them the best shot of stability," Therapist Mandi Jeffries said.

Jeffries adds that the foster parents they have now want to help those in the community.

"They know that otherwise, we don't really know where these kids would go. But, at least they know their home is safe, and they can provide that safe, stable, structured environment. Then, to love some of these kids, they may or may not be getting, but crave," Jeffries added.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, you can visit the Villages Kids website or call the local office at 812-238-8700