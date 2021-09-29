The most recent Indiana COVID-19 map shows just one Wabash Valley in the red, down from five last week

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health released its updated COVID-19 maps on Wednesday, and it shows only one Wabash Valley county in the red. That's down from five last week.

On September 29, the state listed only Parke County as still red. Last week, the list included Vermillion, Parke, Knox, Martin, and Clay Counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health gives each county a color-coded grade based on several different factors. The colors are blue, yellow, orange, and red.

Those factors include:

Weekly two-metric score

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

Parke County had a seven-day positivity rate of 17.77 percent. That's down from last week's number of 19.12

Indiana by the numbers

On Wednesday, September 29, the State of Indiana reported 2,888 new positive COVID-19 cases. That's down from last Wednesday's 3,936 cases.

Sixty-Five deaths were reported for the state, though those deaths range from August 25 through September 28

The seven-day positivity rate for the entire state was 9.8 percent

ICU bed usage for the entire state according to ISDH

The state has a total of 2,240 ICU beds. The number of ICU beds in use statewide for COVID-19 was down.

54.3 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients

26.5 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, that's down from 30.8 percent last week

19.2 percent of ICU beds are open

ICU bed usage for District 7

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.