Community members celebrate 40th year for patriotic race

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Saturday, marked the 40th year for a patriotic race.

It's called "The Mile" and it's organized by the Wabash Valley Road Runners.

This is normally the second race of the season but the race director says it was the first this year due to COVID-19.

There was no race day registration or awards ceremony, also due to the pandemic.

Race Director, Jamie Simpson, tells us that despite the obstacles, the event brings the community together.

"Today we're supposed to be with family and we may not be with our immediate family but this is our running family so we are very grateful that we were able to host this race and be with our running family today," said Simpson.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Wabash Valley Road Runners kids running program.

200 children take part in the free, virtual program.