Terre Haute man accused of first murder of the year in court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- On Friday, the suspect in Terre Haute's 1st murder of the new year was in court.

We told you recently on News 10 Justin Gasaway is facing a murder charge.

Police say he's responsible for killing a man on New Year's Day.

According to court documents, Gasaway told officers he found a man asleep on his porch.

A friend told police Gasaway called and was yelling to a person about the man. The friend said Gasaway called again saying the man might be dead. The friend arrived and started giving the man CPR.

Medics took the man to a hospital where doctors told police the man had died.

A witness told police he saw Gasaway beating up the man.

The documents say police found a knife at Gasaway's house.

Police believe there was blood on that knife.

Officials believe the victim might've been homeless. News 10 spoke with Prosecutor Terry Modesitt after Friday's hearing. Modesitt told us life is still precious...no matter what the circumstances may be.

"It doesn't matter if someone owns a mansion or someone that's homeless. No one's any better than anybody else even in scripture there's not a respecter of persons we treat every case the same," said Modesitt.

The documents also stated the name of the victim but we're not releasing it at this time. Police say they are still working to get in touch with the victim's family.

We will continue to keep you updated as this case unfolds.