The man police believe was behind a multi-county crime spree arrested in Sullivan County after chase and crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The man police say was behind a multi-county crime spree has been arrested.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Dalton Hood, of West York, Ill.

According to police, they received information Hood was in the Shelburn area.

Officers found him on Maple Street in Shelburn driving a pickup truck. When police tried to stop Hood, he allegedly fled.

Hood made it to US 41, where he turned southbound in the northbound lanes. He reportedly crashed head-on into a semi.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police said after the crash, Hood bailed from the truck and fled on foot. Officers were able to catch him a short time later.

Hood was taken to the Sullivan County Jail on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, a level 6 felony, Resisting Law Enforcement, a level 6 felony, Possession of Marijuana, a class A misdemeanor, and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, a class B misdemeanor.

Hood was as suspect in several home and vehicle thefts. Police believe he was caught on camera last week as he broke into a Sullivan County home.