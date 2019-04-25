The man behind Terre Haute barricade situation was wanted for strangulation, residential entry charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know who was behind Wednesday's barricade situation in Terre Haute.
35-year-old Austin Wilson remains in the Vigo County jail on a $15,000 bond.
He is facing intimidation, strangulation, and residential entry charges.
That is for a separate case.
LINK | 13TH 1/2 STREET BARRICADE SITUATION ENDS PEACEFULLY
Officials told us Wilson will not face any charges for the Wednesday barricade situation.
The Terre Haute Police Department, with their Special Response Team were called to a home in the 800 Block of North 13th 1/2 Street to serve a felony warrant.
Police say Wilson then barricaded himself inside the home.
The situation ended peacefully when Wilson came down from a second-floor window using a ladder.
