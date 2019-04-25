The man behind Terre Haute barricade situation was wanted for strangulation, residential entry charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know who was behind Wednesday's barricade situation in Terre Haute.

35-year-old Austin Wilson remains in the Vigo County jail on a $15,000 bond.

He is facing intimidation, strangulation, and residential entry charges.

That is for a separate case.

Officials told us Wilson will not face any charges for the Wednesday barricade situation.

The Terre Haute Police Department, with their Special Response Team were called to a home in the 800 Block of North 13th 1/2 Street to serve a felony warrant.

Police say Wilson then barricaded himself inside the home.

The situation ended peacefully when Wilson came down from a second-floor window using a ladder.