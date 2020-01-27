The local branch of the League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The League of Women Voters is celebrating 100 years.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett honored the Vigo County branch on Monday with a proclamation presentation.
The national organization formed a century ago, just months before women could vote.
The League encourages informed and active participation in government.
