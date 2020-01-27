Clear

The local branch of the League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett honored the Vigo County branch on Monday with a proclamation presentation.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 5:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The League of Women Voters is celebrating 100 years.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett honored the Vigo County branch on Monday with a proclamation presentation.

The national organization formed a century ago, just months before women could vote.

The League encourages informed and active participation in government.

