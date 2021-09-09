"The living conditions in the homes aren't good..." Group works to bring improved living conditions with new duplexes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Work is underway for a new housing project in Terre Haute.

On Thursday, local leaders broke ground for a 'Jonah Inc." development. The organization is building two duplexes for a low-income housing program.

Reverand Cleytus Malone is the executive director of Jonah Inc. He told us this development would go a long way in improving lives.

"The living conditions in the homes aren't good. They've either got leaks. They got mold, and they got crust or whatever in the homes. We work with them to make sure they're clean," Malone said.

Malone told us he hopes to move families in at the first of the year. This is the organization's 37th project since starting in 1997.