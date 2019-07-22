Clear

The last community meeting to learn about Vigo County School's referendum

The Vigo County School community meetings have come to a close, for now.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) For the past year the theme at Vigo county schools and their board meetings has been "Team Vigo".

Superintendent Robert Haworth has made it a point to spotlight students and staff in schools who go above and beyond, but that motto means so much more.

"We're Vigo County, we're one community. We may have multiple high schools, but in the end, we all care about children and we need to get out and hear what our community is saying about what they want for the future of their schools," Haworth said. 

Monday was the last night Haworth gave his presentation about the state of the schools and the referendum.

"When you're talking about the safety of students, when you're talking about the wellness of students when you're talking about the need to be able to attract and retain educators here, those are very important things to a community and so it's resonating very well," he said.

But he's not done reaching out to the Vigo County community. He plans on having more meetings to talk about the state of the school.

"Those meetings will have a duel focus not only will we talk about the operational referendum and the 4 million dollars worth of cuts we'll also be speaking to the building project," Haworth said.

There will be an operational referendum for the schools on the ballot this November. Superintendent Haworth says the school also needs new buildings. He says a capital referendum for that will be on the ballot in May of 2021.

