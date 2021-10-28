"The jail staff were maintaining a big chunk of this place..." Construction continues on Vermillion County Jail project

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In August construction began on the expansion and renovation of the Vermillion County Jail. By adding a new pod and updating the one they currently have, the jail is nearly doubling the number of inmates they can hold.

"We're adding a 68 person pod and retaining about 70 of the original cells that were there," said Vermillion County Commissioner, Britton Luther.

Vermillion County Sheriff, Mike Phelps says that the jail has been dealing with overcrowding for years now, but that wasn't the only issue with the old building.

"We had mechanical issues going on and it got to the point where the Sheriff and jail staff were maintaining a big chunk of this place. Obviously, if something was bigger than we could handle we would call professionals," said Phelps.

Lance Gassert, the Vice President of Garmong Construction, says that the majority of the work that has been completed so far has been inside the existing building.

Construction is expected to be finished in January of 2023.