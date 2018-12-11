Clear

The holidays aren't always full of cheer, they remind some of painful loss

Pam Hite lost her daughter Halie in a car accident nine years ago. No matter how many years since her passing, Hite said Christmas isn't the same without her daughter.

BRAZIL Ind. (WTHI)- The holidays are often filled with cheer and fond memories.

For some, this season is a difficult reminder of loss.

Pam Hite lost her daughter Halie in a car accident nine years ago.

Halie was 15-years-old.

Dealing with the loss is never easy, and around the holidays Hite said she's reminded of yet another Christmas without her daughter.

"Everyone is out shopping and you know enjoying their time with their children and even though I do have three other children, it still doesn't replace the fact that you're missing one. It just seems more prominent during the holidays," Hite said.

Hite said while people are enjoying simple holiday traditions, she's forced to spend the holidays in a new way.

"Most people are decorating trees with their children, and I have a light pole on the road that's decorated in her memory. It's just things that people don't think about," Hite said.

Everyone deals with grief in their own way.

For Hite, it was helping others in similar situations.

She started working at the French Funeral Home in Brazil after they provided services for Halie.

"It actually has been very healing for me to help other parents that are going through the same thing that i've gone through. You know when you initially go through it, you think you'll never survive the loss of your child and you do survive," Hite said.

Hite said every year is challenging, but it's the passing of time that makes things a little easier.

"The grief, the loss the yearning for your child never goes away, what I say is that it gets more bearable as time goes by," Hite said.

Hite said Halie's favorite animal was a zebra.

She makes sure all the Christmas presents are wrapped in zebra print in her honor.

