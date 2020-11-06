The holidays are quickly approaching, so here's what one health department suggest you do this year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Health Department said that right now we are not in the best position heading into the holiday season. Health officials said COVID-19 remains a serious concern and it's spreading among families and small groups.

They know the holidays are a time to spend with family friends, but health officials want you to be cautious this year when celebrating.

Health officials encourage you to celebrate with low-risk activities.

One low-risk activity you can do is by having a small dinner with only the people in your household.

If you do invite other family members or friends, then you need to take all precautions. One thing you can do is by having your family meal outside. If it's too cold, health officials urge you to make sure that you're all wearing masks and staying socially distant.

They also suggest you only sit with people that you've been in contact with.

Another option is by having a virtual meal with family and friends.

Another low-risk activity that you might do during the holidays is delivering meals. But, health officials said if you decide to deliver food to families then it should be all contactless.

They said you should watch all parades and sporting events at your home. They want to make sure you're staying away from big crowds.

When it comes to holiday shopping, the Vigo County Health Department wants you to shop online.

The Vigo County Health Department said, "We just want to warn against doing a lot of the normal thanksgiving traditions, and if you do them, just to be safe when you do them."

For more information on recommendations on Thanksgiving or to contact the Vigo County Health Department directly, you can click here.