The history of federal executions in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Next week, three federal death row prisoners are set to be executed in Terre Haute. One of those three has a temporary stay of execution. A fourth execution is slated for August.

These will be the first executions in 17-years.

Terre Haute is home to the only active federal death chamber in the United States. That means federal prisoners sentenced to death will eventually come here. Here's a look back at the prisoners executed in Vigo County.

LOUIS JONES, JR. - MARCH 2003

The last execution to happen in Terre Haute was Louis Jones, Jr. He died in March 2003 by lethal injection.

A jury in Texas found him guilty of killing 19-year-old Army Private Traci McBride.

According to the investigation, he kidnapped her, sexually assaulted her, and beat her to death with a tire iron.

Jones was a decorated Gulf War veteran.

His attorney claimed his exposure to Iraqi nerve gas left him with severe brain damage, and that led him to kill Pvt. McBride.

JUAN RAUL GARZA - JUNE 2001

Juan Raul Garza died by lethal injection in June of 2001.

In 1993 he was convicted of drug trafficking, money laundering, and three counts of murder in Texas.

The prosecution said he murdered or ordered the murders of three other drug traffickers.

TIMOTHY JAMES MCVEIGH - JUNE 2001

Timothy James McVeigh was executed just one week before Garza.

McVeigh was convicted of the Oklahoma City bombing, which happened in 1995.

168 people were killed in the attack.

The FBI says it reviewed nearly one billion pieces of information in the investigation.

McVeigh's execution drew a lot of public interest.

Protesters both for and against the execution, along with national media swarmed Terre Haute.

McVeigh was the first execution at the then-new special confinement unit, or death row, in Terre Haute.

Before McVeigh, the last federal execution took place in 1963 in Iowa.

MORE EXECUTIONS AHEAD

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, there are 62 federal inmates currently on death row.

Those include Dylan Roof and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Roof was convicted of the deadly church shooting in South Carolina where nine parishioners were killed.

Tsarnaev was convicted in the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013.

He was sentenced to death for two of the victims killed.

The Department of Justice has not announced dates for their executions.