The future of Terre Haute's casino groundbreaking is still up in the air after Tuesday meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's still not clear when groundbreaking will happen on a new casino in Terre Haute.

The Indiana Gaming Commission discussed the project during a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

We've told you the casino is expected to be built on the east side of Terre Haute. Not too far from the I-70 and State Road 46 interchange.

On Tuesday, the commission tabled two things. It tabled approval of Lucy Luck's financing plan for the casino. It also tabled the renewal of the gaming licenses in Terre Haute and Gary.

The Gary casino will operate on an interim basis.

The commission said operator 'Lucy Luck' had missed deadlines for documentation. But recently, the commission did receive the management agreement with Hard Rock.

The commission also said a groundbreaking date was not reliant on its approval of these matters.

"Licensees dictate timelines based on the submission of information. Staff continues to prioritize and dedicate significant resources towards ensuring this project moves forward for the benefit of the local community," Sara Tait from the Indiana Gaming Commission said.

Tait went on to say, "Those exercise great restraint and Lucy Luck's status as the only applicant for the Terre Haute license is a factor in continuing to provide opportunities for achieving compliance. Since the submission of Lucy Luck's application, there have been few steps towards the opening of an operational casino over an entire year."

The commission did acknowledge Lucy Luck's progress in the last two months towards easing their concerns.

Next month's meeting is set for June 24.