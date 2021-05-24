Clear

The future of Terre Haute's casino could be decided Tuesday - here's what you need to know

The Indiana Gaming Commission will meet on Tuesday afternoon. Members could give approval for casino construction to begin.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We could see the next major step in Terre Haute's casino process on Tuesday.

The Terre Haute project will create up to 1,300 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs.

Hard Rock says it will use local labor as often as possible.

The casino is expected to be built on a plot of land on Terre Haute's east side, near I-70 and the State Road 46 interchange.

Hard Rock's other Indiana casino

Within the last couple of weeks, Hard Rock wrapped up its work on its casino in Gary, Indiana.

News 10's Jon Swaner was there for the grand opening to catch a glimpse of what we might expect in Terre Haute.

It will have a similar look. That casino took around 15 to 16 months to build.

Local businessman Greg Gibson is involved with both the Gary and Terre Haute casinos.

We will follow Tuesday's meeting and bring you updates as they become available.

