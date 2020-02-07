The future is looking bright for the WVFSC

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The future is looking bright for the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center (WVFSC).

The Sports Center was denied an application for property tax exemption.

Now fast forward to the present day, that decision has been overturned.

The Indiana Board of Tax Review said the sports center's cross country course is indeed a not for profit.

that means they do not have to pay taxes on the property.

In 2017 the Vigo County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals said the center would have to pay taxes on the cross country course.

It is home to many events for all school levels from middle school to college meets.

The center had to pay taxes on the course over the last three years.

Center leaders appealed twice. The last appeal was sent to the state Board of Tax Review.

That board overturned the initial ruling.

The board said the track is, in fact, a part of the not for profit.

Josh Miley is the Executive Director of the center.

He's thankful this can be put in the past.

"This could have potentially closed the doors. It could've created an economic impact for the cross country the national basketball tournaments that we host that bring in tens and thousands of spectators and athletes. Terre Haute should be proud of that, that we're able to help economically for the community", said Miley.