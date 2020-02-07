Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

The future is looking bright for the WVFSC

The Wabash Valley Family Sports Center has resolved an issue that was impacting its financial future. Heres what happened and what it all means.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The future is looking bright for the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center (WVFSC).

The Sports Center was denied an application for property tax exemption.

Now fast forward to the present day, that decision has been overturned.

The Indiana Board of Tax Review said the sports center's cross country course is indeed a not for profit.

that means they do not have to pay taxes on the property.

In 2017 the Vigo County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals said the center would have to pay taxes on the cross country course.

It is home to many events for all school levels from middle school to college meets.

The center had to pay taxes on the course over the last three years.

Center leaders appealed twice. The last appeal was sent to the state Board of Tax Review.

That board overturned the initial ruling.

The board said the track is, in fact, a part of the not for profit.

Josh Miley is the Executive Director of the center.

He's thankful this can be put in the past.

"This could have potentially closed the doors. It could've created an economic impact for the cross country the national basketball tournaments that we host that bring in tens and thousands of spectators and athletes. Terre Haute should be proud of that, that we're able to help economically for the community", said Miley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Overnight Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 2-7-20

Image

High tea for heart health

Image

The Boy's Children's Home receives a fresh look

Image

The future is looking bright for the WVFSC

Image

Communities sign agreement with the Navy to increase communication

Image

Students surprised their Vermillion County school counselors with flowers to say thank you

Image

Local students put their future career skills to the test in health care competition

Image

Vigo County Public Library to host weekend Crackerbarrel session

Image

Election meeting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax