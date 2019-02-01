The flu season is right around the corner: how to keep your family safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI)- Flu season is right around the corner and it's important to take precautions to avoid getting it.

Unlike most illnesses, Influenza is a virus that cannot be treated with antibiotics.

Dr. Matthew French is certified in both internal medicine and cardiology and he says that most people are unaware of the actual 'peak' season for the flu.

"Generally speaking the flu makes it way over from China all the way across the globe and we see the actual peak effects of the flu during March and February not earlier," French said.

Everyday devices such as laptops, cell phones, water fountains, and keyboards are all ways that the virus could spread.

"Anything, where the public is gathered, is going to increase the risk of a viral illness...like the flu," French told us.

Taking an extra minute out of your day to wash your hands, cover your mouth and use hand sanitizer can help keep you healthy.

Another way to avoid the flu is by getting a shot, in fact, a flu shot can lower the severity of the virus and potentially prevent it.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as chills, fevers, and body aches it's important to see a health care provider before it gets worse.