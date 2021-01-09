First Legislative Crackerbarrel session of the year includes education funding discussion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- State representatives of the Wabash Valley gathered Saturday morning to answer questions from the public, and discuss different topics for this year's general assembly. Normally what's called the "Legislative Crackerbarrel" would be held in person. Due to COVID-19, it happened online through the Vigo County Public Library.

This was the first "Crackerbarrel" meeting of the legislative session.

Because of the pandemic, it was virtual.

Five leaders from around the Wabash Valley took the publics' questions. Those questions highlighted a variety of topics. One of the biggest topics of discussion was education.

Several people are wondering where funding for education will come from.

There is legislation that's in the works right now for funding schools.

State Representative Bob Heaton said it could get passed this year.

Representative Heaton said, "It's going to provide about $164 million additionally to k through 12."

Representative Tonya Pfaff said she supports extra funding for schools. She said Indiana schools have a very good success rate and they need the funding to continue that success.

Representative Pfaff said, "They need help. Since the property tax caps came on we just don't have the money that we need to support all the services that our schools provide."

You can find out what specific bills are making their way through the legislature by going to the state website.

You can click here to find that information.

You can also find the entire meeting on the Vigo County Public Library Youtube Channel.

The next legislative meeting will take place on February 13.