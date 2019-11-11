Ready or not...winter is here; Crews start work to prep the roads and highways

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)--Ready or not winter is here!

The recent snowfall caused some slick conditions on Monday.

City workers are already hard at work.

Solomon Vester set out on his first route of the season to treat the roads.

He's one of the truck drivers for the Vigo County

News 10 tagged along with him.

He told us road conditions can be very unpredictable, especially this time of year.

"One day it may be in the 40's and 50's and the next day it may be down to the teens and 20's. This time of year we got to be always ready and on standby," said Vester.

Vester and nearly nine other drivers were sent out not too long after the snow started to fall.

Some roads were in ok condition.

Others needed more of the salt brine mix they laid down.

He took us to some of the county roads.

Vester says it's important to make sure the bridges..and intersections are treated so they don't freeze.

He said there's no "set time" for when county workers will be out on the roads once the winter weather hits.

"We can be out here for an hour, we can be out here four hours we can be out here for 12 hours. Slow down and be cautious of these big trucks out here," said Vester.