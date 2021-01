VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - If you are looking to get rid of any of your old electronics, you can do it safely this weekend.

This Saturday will be the first E-Waste day in Vigo County for 2021. It will be from 10 am until 2 pm at the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.

You can bring your electronics and recycle them for free. The only exception is TVs, they will cost you $20 to recycle.

This is only for Vigo County residents.