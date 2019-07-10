The final trip to Poland: Those who joined Holocaust survivor Eva Kor share their experience

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many in the Wabash Valley continue to mourn the loss of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor.

Before she died, she experienced one final trip to Poland and those who joined her say it's a memory they'll never forget.

Incredible and unforgettable are just a few words that those who went on the trip described it.

News 10 spoke with Leah Simpson about the experience of the trip. She is the Executive Director of the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute. She tells us it's a memorable experience, that not many get the opportunity to have.

"When you're able to go with a survivor it's just that personal connection with all of this history and it really comes to life through her voice," Simpson said.

As a survivor, Kor spent time sharing with others the cruel treatment she faced and exactly where those memories took place. Simpson tells us it has an impact on many of the students who are seeing history come to life for the first time.

"Eva sits there during the day and talks to the groups that come through and tells them her story. It's really a very phenomenal thing to see them 'Oh my gosh' you know and they're in such awe of her," Simpson said.

News 10 asked Simpson to describe some of Kor's most memorable traits after spending quality time with her on these trips over the years. Her response was effortless.

"She's funny, she's a quick thinker but she is a thinker, honest, stubborn, she's a survivor," Simpson said.

Part of the trip involved lighting candles for those who suffered..including her mother and father. This year, a candle was lit in Kor's memory.