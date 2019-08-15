Clear

The fight continues: Local, state, and federal leaders address widespread drug issues

US National Drug Czar and state Congressman host a community discussion regarding the drug crisis.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Indiana has seen abut a 12 % decrease in accidental drug overdose deaths in the past year.

The National Drug Czar gave that statistic Thursday during a community discussion.

But there's still room for improvement. 

US Drug Czar Jim Carroll wants to learn what can be done to help Hoosiers in the drug crisis fight.

He was joined by Congressman Larry Bucshon. 

They met with officers, doctors,  court representatives, and educators.

They discussed the need for resources.

This includes trained addiction and drug specialists.

Bucshon said the pay for these areas doesn't off-set the cost of education.

Grants could help this issue.

They also talked about a need to increase diversion courts.

This allows people with drug offenses to seek treatment over jail.

Carroll says he learned something from his visit that he hopes can inspire other communities.

"The warmth people have for their neighbors and even for strangers in the state, that they want to help them. I think that's one of the things I need to take on my next trip to other small rural communities. is for them to step up and partner with each other and work together to help save lives," said Congressman Bucshon. 

Bucshon mentioned there's some federal talk of giving Narcan with medicines that are known to be addictive.

Narcan can reverse overdoses.

He told us this could help if a child or someone else accidentally takes a prescribed opioid-drug.

