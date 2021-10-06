Farmer, Kevin Cox, shares his battle with breast cancer with the Wabash Valley

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- A man's lifetime risk to be diagnosed with breast cancer is about 1 in 833. The disease often goes unnoticed in men due to the lack of awareness & the delay in seeking treatment. News 10 spoke to one local farmer who said a gym accident helped save his life.

"I said, I've got three little grandsons out here. I got to fight for this. So I just kept pushing through it," said Kevin Cox, the owner of TST Farms in Brazil, Indiana.

In December of 2017, Cox got hit in the chest with a barbell which caused a bump to form.

"I had a bump come up about the size of the end of your finger, about the size of a marble right here on my chest. It didn't get any bigger, it didn't get any worse, it didn't hurt, so I just ignored it," Cox explained.

A year later, that bump got hit again, but this time, it started to hurt.

After going to the doctor for a routine check-up, Cox was told that bump was stage two breast cancer.

"He said, 'I just told you you have cancer.' I said, 'Yeah, and I was teaching yesterday at my Sunday school class that it's not my place to question why things happen. It's my place to say what do I do now? How do I respond?'," Cox said.

Cox underwent 12 weeks of chemotherapy and four separate surgeries while getting his farm through the planting season. Through his fight against cancer, he never stopped working.

"For me, continuing to do my job and being active and working and all that was kind of my defense mechanism, so I didn't have time to sit around and worry about it," he explained.

According to Cox, the biggest lesson he learned through his experience is to listen to his body. He said if you notice something is wrong, be aggressive in getting answers.

Cox has been in remission for 2.5 years and said he feels the best he's felt in a long time. He hopes his story will encourage others to advocate for themselves.