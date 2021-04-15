The federal court in the Wabash Valley's district says you should watch out for this jury duty scam

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana is warning of a jury duty scam.

People have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be with the court - and they are spoofing the court's actual phone number.

That means when you receive the call, it will look like it is coming from the court.

The scammers are trying to threaten people into paying money.

A court will never call someone and demand payment. You can always verify your standing by calling the court in question.